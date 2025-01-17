Angels Free Agent Target Won't Return to Incumbent Team in Shocking Twist
In a shocking twist, it was reported Thursday that the New York Mets are not expecting free agent first baseman Pete Alonso to return.
The Mets made a final attempt to retain Pete Alonso by offering him a three-year deal worth between $68 million and $70 million. When Alonso turned down the offer, the team shifted its focus away from the power-hitting first baseman, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
"The Mets had informed Alonso’s camp in recent days that time was short to make an agreement because the organization did not want to miss out on other opportunities waiting for the slugger to decide if he would accept the team’s offer," Sherman wrote.
Alonso has been linked to the Los Angeles Angels, and now there is a greater chance for the Halos to bring the Polar Bear to the West Coast.
If the Angels were to bring Alonso in on a contract, there would be some puzzle pieces to move around.
Nolan Schanuel is currently the starting first baseman and the Angels have high hopes for him, but he would likely have to play a corner outfield position for at least one season.
Los Angeles also acquired Jorge Soler from Atlanta to be the new designated hitter with Mike Trout rotating in when he needs a break from playing outfield.
Earlier reports from Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic highlighted that Alonso's market is heating up, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Mets in the mix. However, New York's strategy shifted when the Mets finalized a deal with Jesse Winker.
Alonso and the Mets have long expressed interest in a contract extension, but negotiations have repeatedly stalled over financial terms. The Mets reportedly offered a seven-year, $158 million extension during the summer of 2023, but no agreement was reached.
Since then, both sides have been through some changes. The Mets appointed David Stearns to lead their baseball operations in September 2023, replacing Billy Eppler, while Alonso enlisted Scott Boras as his agent the following month.
Alonso wrapped up the season with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs, marking career lows for a full season, along with a personal-worst .788 OPS.
However, he bounced back in the playoffs with a .999 OPS and four home runs over 13 games.
His postseason highlights included a clutch, go-ahead three-run homer off Brewers closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning, propelling the Mets to the NLDS.