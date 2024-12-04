Angels Gave Yusei Kikuchi Insane Perks in $63 Million Contract
The busiest team in baseball this winter recently signed veteran left-handed starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $63.675 million contract.
However, the details of the deal aren't as cut-and-dry as one might think.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently reported the details of Kikuchi's deal with a post on social media.
According to Heyman, Kikuchi is set to make $21 million annually from 2025 to 2027. However, the full details of his contract reveal additional financial components.
Included in the deal is an extra $675,000 for specific purposes. Each year, Kikuchi’s trainer will receive a $100,000 salary, and his interpreter will be paid $75,000. Additionally, Kikuchi will be provided with five round-trip business class tickets from Japan to the U.S. each year, with a maximum value of $10,000 per ticket.
This deal marks the largest contract for a free-agent starting pitcher the Angels have signed since C.J. Wilson's $77.5 million deal in Dec. 2011. It also stands as the biggest free-agent contract handed out by Angels general manager Perry Minasian during his four-year tenure, surpassing the $39 million deal given to left-hander Tyler Anderson.
Kikuchi, an All-Star with Seattle in 2021, posted a 9-10 record with a 4.05 ERA in 32 starts this season for Toronto and Houston. The Astros acquired him on July 30 in exchange for 23-year-old right-hander Jake Bloss, rookie outfielder Joey Loperfido, and minor league first baseman Will Wagner.
With the Astros, Kikuchi excelled, going 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts. He struck out 76 batters and walked just 14 over 60 innings. His four-seam fastball averaged 95.5 mph this year, marking the highest velocity of his career in the majors.
The terms of the contract says the Angels are anticipating Kikuchi to be more of the second half version of himself from his time with the Astros rather than the first half with the Blue Jays.
“Strong finish with Houston after the trade,” general manager Perry Minasian said. “We really liked what we saw before that, too, when you look at his underlying numbers. ... The makeup fit, first and foremost. Great person, worker, loves to pitch, loves to work, helps other players. It’s somebody that I think is going to be a welcomed addition and somebody that I’m excited about."
Kikuchi is 41-47 with a 4.57 ERA over parts of six major league seasons with Seattle (2019-21), Toronto (2022-24) and Houston (2024).