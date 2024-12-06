Angels Get Poor Grade For $63 Million Blockbuster Signing
It's no surprise that the Los Angeles Angels signed a left-hander starting pitcher. They lead Major League Baseball in most games started by lefties over the past three seasons.
However, it is a surprise that ESPN graded the three-year, $63 million deal with Yusei Kikuchi at a C+.
Kikuchi delivered the best two months of his career after being traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Houston Astros at the trade deadline. Over 10 starts with Houston, he posted a 5-1 record with a 2.70 ERA, striking out 76 batters in 60 innings. He held opponents to a .188 average and achieved an impressive 31.8 percent strikeout rate.
"It's just two months of performance that stands out from the rest of his career," ESPN's David Schoenfield writes. "Since signing with Seattle in 2019, Kikuchi has always had a plus fastball – he has averaged 95 mph over the past four seasons, including a career-high 95.5 in 2024 – but he's also never had a 2-WAR season.
"While he has been durable – he made 20 starts in 2022 only because he was banished to the bullpen – he has also been homer-prone. His control has improved the past two seasons, including a career-low 6 percent walk rate in 2024, so in combination with the increased slider usage, maybe this is a new and improved pitcher entering his age-34 season. Maybe."
Kikuchi will earn $21 million per year, bringing his total MLB earnings to $142 million over nine seasons. Angels general manager Perry Minasian emphasized that the team's significant investment reflects their appreciation for Kikuchi's reliability and consistent ability to pound the strike zone.
“I believe we’re better,” Minasian said. “Biggest commitment I’ve made since I’ve been here, and I don’t take that lightly, but I felt like we needed to add a rotation piece that could slot everybody down.”
Kikuchi, an All-Star with Seattle in 2021, posted a 9-10 record with a 4.05 ERA across 32 starts this season for Toronto and Houston. The Astros acquired him on July 30 in exchange for 23-year-old right-hander Jake Bloss, rookie outfielder Joey Loperfido, and minor league first baseman Will Wagner.
With Houston, Kikuchi excelled, going 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts, tallying 76 strikeouts and just 14 walks over 60 innings. His four-seam fastball averaged 95.5 mph, marking a career-high.
Over six MLB seasons with Seattle (2019-21), Toronto (2022-24), and Houston (2024), Kikuchi has compiled a 41-47 record and a 4.57 ERA.