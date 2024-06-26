Angels Giving Pitcher His First MLB Start in More Than a Year
The Los Angeles Angels are starting pitcher Roansy Contreras on Wednesday for their game against the Oakland Athletics. Contreras joined the Angels over a month ago, when he was traded to the Halos from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.
Now, Contreras is getting the start for the Angels after previously spending his entire MLB career with the Pirates, and not having started a game in over a year.
While getting his first start in over a year against the Athletics would normally seem like a favorable opponent, it might not be the case for Contreras. Contreras made his most recent start against the Athletics, in what turned out to be a disastrous start. In that game, Contreras, then with the Pirates, faced nine batters. He allowed six hits, seven earned runs, two walks, and got just one strikeout. Seven of the nine batters he faced scored, and Contreras was pulled from the game after just one third of an inning.
Prior to getting this opportunity, Contreras had switched to becoming a relief pitcher after his disastrous start against the Athletics. So far this season, Contreras has pitched 30 innings as a reliever for the Pirates and Angels with a 3.90 ERA.
The start comes shortly after the Angels placed one of their top starters, Patrick Sandoval, on the injured list after he tore his UCL.
Will Contreras get his revenge against the Athletics? Find out on Wednesday.