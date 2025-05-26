Angels GM Breaks Silence on Decision to Shockingly Promote Top Prospect
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian commented on the decision to promote the Halos' No. 1 prospect, second baseman Christian Moore, to Triple-A Salt Lake.
The Angels moved Moore to Triple-A on Tuesday, and he has gotten off to a good start with the Bees. The second baseman is 8-for-16 and has a home run in his first four games with Salt Lake. He has also stolen two bases since his arrival.
“As far as work goes, he’s been outstanding from that point of view,” Minasian said on Friday. “So taking a look at it and talking to our staff, we felt like it was the right time to move him, and he’s gotten off to a good start in Triple-A. As far as what’s in the future, we’re taking it day by day. So hopefully he continues to play well. He’s very talented. He’s somebody we obviously really, really like and hold in high regard. But Triple-A is a big challenge, tough league. But he’s started off well, and we’ll continue to track it and see where it goes.”
The Angels selected Moore with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 draft from the University of Tennessee, and he has shot up through the minor leagues, landing in Triple-A after just 59 games in the lower levels.
Before his call up, Moore played 34 games with Double-A Rocket City this season, hitting one home run with 15 runs batted in and a slash line of .234/.342/.323. He struggled to replicate his electric numbers from last fall with the Trash Pandas where he hit five home runs and posted a .911 OPS, but the Angels have faith in his development.
MLB.com projects the middle infielder to reach MLB sometime during this season, and with the slumps of MLB second basemen Luis Rengifo, Tim Anderson and Kevin Newman, Moore's opportunity may arise soon. Kyren Paris has also played second for the Halos this season, but has migrated to center field in the absence of Mike Trout.
Moore is the No. 60 prospect in MLB this season, and is one of two Angels on the top 100 prospects list, the other being Bees teammate Caden Dana, who is No. 65.
