Angels GM Discusses Anthony Rendon's Future Following Yet Another Major Setback
When Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian addressed the group of reporters in Tempe, Ariz., Wednesday, he delivered a piece of news that seemed inevitable.
Third baseman Anthony Rendon had hip surgery and will be sidelined for quite some time.
More news: Anthony Rendon Expected to Miss Angels' Entire 2025 Season
“I don’t put timeframes on it, but it’s going to be a while until he’s back,” Minasian said. “He just had some difficulty with his rehab over the last couple weeks. We had a couple different doctors take a look at it.”
The delivery from Minasian sounded almost like relief. Maybe there is a finality to the disaster that has been Rendon's time with the Angels.
More news: Angels' Zach Neto Provides Massive Injury Update After Offseason Surgery
Rendon is unlikely to play in 2025, as his recovery is expected to extend beyond six months. By the end of the season, he will have appeared in only 29.5 percent of the 880 games available during his time with the team.
The organization has catered to Rendon since he arrived on a massive seven-year, $245-million contract.
After trying to fight a fan in Oakland, then-manager Phil Nevin had him starting the next day and called him a leader.
Minasian expressed confidence that Rendon would win the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2023. Ahead of the 2024 season, the team brought in Bo Porter, a close friend and trusted advisor, as the new first base coach, with coaches traveling to Houston to meet with him.
Despite posting below-replacement-level offensive numbers in most seasons, Angels coaches and the front office have consistently praised Rendon for his contributions with younger players and his solid at-bats.
But, Minasian changed his tune this offseason. He made it very clear that Rendon would not have a spot handed to him.
More news: Former Angels Infielder Signs With AL West Rival in Free Agency
“When Anthony has played, he hasn’t been productive,” Minasian said on Sept. 30, the day after the 2024 season ended. “He’s going to have to come in and earn it. There are no handouts. We’re starting to create some depth. … The best players are going to play.”
With all this being said, is there a future for Rendon with the Angels?
“Obviously he’s under contract for another two years,” Minasian said. “We expect him to rehab and get himself ready to play when he can.”
Missing this season pushes the end back another year unless Rendon calls it a career before then.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.