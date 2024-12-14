Angels GM Gets Honest About Potentially Replacing Anthony Rendon
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian didn't hold back when it came to All-Star third-baseman Anthony Rendon's future with the team.
“We have to be open to at least looking at that spot and seeing if there are other alternatives make us better,” Minasian said this week at the Winter Meetings. “Obviously, a healthy Anthony Rendon makes us a lot better. But with the last four years being the last four years, we need to take a look and kind of see what else is out there.”
Since his arrival to the Angels, Rendon has played in just 205 games over the last four seasons. When the oft-injured star is healthy, he has failed to consistently perform.
Rendon has two years remaining on his contract for more than $36 million per season, but that hasn't stopped the Angels from looking for alternative solutions at third base. Aside from replacing Rendon, Minasian also said the team was considering moving him to first or second base.
A change in position could be helpful for Rendon in turning a corner in his Halos tenure. However, Rendon will have to prove he can still make an impact for the Angels.
"He's gonna have to come in and show us he can still play and earn the right to play every day,” Minasian said on Foul Territory in November.
There are a few third basemen on the market that the Angels could acquire, including Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals, Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Brett Baty of the New York Mets.
Additionally, the Angels also have an internal option to replace Rendon. Christian Moore was the team's first-round pick this summer. Moore has spent some time at third and second base throughout instructional league this fall.
He will also be invited to the Angels' big league camp in the spring, according to Minasian. Moore could serve as a more cost-effective option to replace Rendon, rather than trading for a third baseman.
There's certainly a ton of pressure on Rendon to prove his value for the Angels entering 2025. It remains to be seen what kind of role he ultimately ends up having.
More News: Angels Made Offer to All-Star Infielder in Free Agency, But He Declined