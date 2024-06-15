Angels GM Isn't Ready to Talk About the Trade Deadline, Future
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian has a lot to think about with the trade deadline a few weeks away. But, he's not ready to talk about it.
He also doesn't want to talk about next season.
“Yes, the guys with expiring contracts are easier to talk about,” Minasian said. “The guys that will have control and can be part of this team going forward, that’s more difficult. We’ll take it case by case.”
Left-hander Tyler Anderson, infielder Luis Rengifo, and outfielder Taylor Ward are all having good enough seasons that playoff contenders might have an interest in. However, they are all under team control next season, and he isn't ready to trade them away unless the offer is too good to pass up.
Players with expiring contracts who could draw interest include infielder Brandon Drury, outfielder Kevin Pillar, and relievers Carlos Estévez, Hunter Strickland, and Luis Garcia. Minasian appears willing to part with this group more than the other.
“For me, it's more of where we're at today,” Minasian said. “The Trade Deadline is still a ways away. You don’t see a lot of moves in early June. But we'll be prepared for everything. But yes, in theory, guys who have expiring contracts are easier [to trade] than the guys who have control and will be part of this team going forward. It’s a case-by-case basis.”
Minasian's contract expires at the end of the season and told reporters that he will take the long-term approach for the organization despite his contract status.