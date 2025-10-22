Angels GM Makes Surprising Announcement on Kurt Suzuki Contract
The Los Angeles Angels officially introduced Kurt Suzuki as the team's new manager on Wednesday.
In a bit of a surprise, it was revealed that Suzuki is on a one-year contract.
“He’s tied in with me,” said general manager Perry Minasian, who also has one year left on his deal.
This comes as a huge surprise as managers typically get multi-year contract, especially on their first deal. However, the Angels have rarely done things traditionally as of late, and this appears to be another instance of that.
The Athletic's Sam Blum laid out two potential reasonings for this decision that were both purely speculation.
"Two things that come to mind," he wrote on X. "(Angels owner Arte Moreno) doesn’t want to be paying a manager during the lockout, if he doesn’t have to. ... Perry (one year left on contract) and Kurt are tied at the hip. If it doesn’t go well this year, we’re probably doing this again next year."
Whatever the case, Suzuki will be entering the 2026 season — his first as a manager at any level — with tons of pressure. If he doesn't perform, it could very well be his only year as the Angels manager, based on his contract.
