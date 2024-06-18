Angels GM Might Be Reluctant to Part With These Three Trade Candidates
The Los Angeles Angels reportedly have three players who could be candidates to get traded at the MLB trade deadline: pitcher Tyler Anderson, infielder Luis Rengifo, and outfielder Taylor Ward.
What's unclear is if Angels general manager Perry Minasian will actually trade these players or if he will want to keep them. “Yes, the guys with expiring contracts are easier to talk about,” Minasian said, via Jeff Fletcher of the O.C Register. “The guys that will have control and can be part of this team going forward, that’s more difficult. We’ll take it case by case.”
The Angels being one of the worst teams in MLB makes their more talented players a top option for trades, as the Angels can then get players or cash in exchange to try to build more.
Still, getting rid of their top players won't necessarily help build their team. The Angels have been unable to make the playoffs in a decade, and getting rid of their few quality players won't change that outcome.
Rengifo has been one of the team's top hitters this season, slashing .315/.360/.437 with four home runs, 20 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases so far this season. He is second on the team in batting average and first in stolen bases and hits. Ward has also been great, slashing .243/.324/.434 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs. Ward leads the Angels in runs, home runs, RBIs, total bases, walks, and is second in hits.
Meanwhile, Anderson leads the team's starters in ERA with an ERA of just 2.58. He also leads the Angels with six wins; no other starter has more than four. The Angels could likely get a good return if they deal Anderson to a team in need of a starter, but he's been one of the team's best pitchers as well.