Angels GM Provides Major Injury Update on Mike Trout, His Status for Next Season
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said that center fielder Mike Trout is “gearing toward being ready for spring training,” via Robert Murray of Fansided. Spring training begins in February.
Trout missed the majority of the 2024 season due to a torn meniscus injury. Trout tore his meniscus toward the end of April, and underwent surgery for the injury shortly after. He was set to return during the summer after he began a rehab assignment, but his comeback was cut short when Trout tore his meniscus again. The second meniscus tear ended Trout's season.
Before the injury, Trout appeared in 29 games for the Angels. He slashed .220/.325/.541 with 10 home runs and 14 RBIs. For a period before tearing his meniscus, Trout led MLB in home runs.
The injury marked the fourth straight season that Trout has been held back by injuries. He has dealt with injuries to his calf, back, and hand, and has played in more than 100 games in a season just once since 2019. In 2024, he played the fewest games in a season since entering the major leagues, which in turn caused him to miss the MLB All-Star Game for the first time since 2011.
The Angels are looking at how they can reduce Trout's injuries going forward so that he can play a full season again. Two possibilities that have been floated include moving Trout to a corner outfield spot or designated hitter slot to lower his injury risk going forward. The Angels previously thought of this under manager Joe Maddon in 2022, but Trout wanted to continue playing in center field.
This time around, Trout is more open-minded to the possibility of moving positions.
“I think everything's on the table,” Trout said in September, via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “Ultimately, my goal is to be in that batter's box, in the field every single day. Whether that's moving to a corner or DHing more, I’ll leave it up to the front office to come up with a plan. Where I'm at and what's happened the last few years, I’m definitely going to try to explore every option that can keep me out there.”
Trout also began swinging in September, as he looks to get ready for a full return during the 2025 season.