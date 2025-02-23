Angels GM Provides Rationale on Major Mike Trout Change This Year
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout will be playing a new position for the first time of his MLB career. Trout is set to play right field in 2025 in an effort to preserve his health for the season.
General manager Perry Minasian provided more context behind Trout switching positions, something the Angels star was not willing to do just a few seasons ago.
"He could play anywhere,” Minasian said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "If we asked Mike Trout to play shortstop, he’d do it. He’s that kind of guy. For us, it’s just keeping him on the field. There’s no secret. He’s dying to play.
"For us, taking the load off in center field is really important, and not having that responsibility. … In our situation, we think it’s best for the team.”
Manager Ron Washington said the Angels picked right field for Trout because it's smaller at Angel Stadium, preventing more wear and tear to his arm.
Minasian and Washington met with Trout early in spring training to discuss the reality of switching positions in order to keep him healthy. Unlike previous discussions surrounding the topic, Trout agreed it was best for him to move from center field.
“It went great,” Trout said of the meeting. “Kind of just threw everything on the table, as in what’s best for me, body-wise, to keep me on the field. Came to the conclusion that I’m going to go to right field. I like it. Try it out. See where it goes.”
Trout cited his injury history as a reason for switching to right field. The Angels superstar is embracing the change, and it should help put his team in the best position to thrive if he can stay healthy.
“Look at my last couple years,” Trout said before the Angels’ first full-squad workout of the spring, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “Trying to preserve my legs and go run some balls down in right. That’s what we came to and I’m with it.”
