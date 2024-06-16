Angels GM Stresses Player Development As Focus of 2024 Season
Despite the numerous reports swirling around the internet about trade deadline deals that the Los Angeles Angels might be looking to make, general manager Perry Minasian told reporters that it is too soon to talk about it.
This means it is also too early to discuss next season but he is willing to discuss player development.
“Obviously we’re not happy with the record, but, for me at least, the ability to let young guys play is important,” Minasian said. “We have to develop our own players to go where we want to go. We’ve got to develop young players. There’s some young players here that we’re excited about.”
The Angels fell to 27-42 with a win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday. But, he has seen some improvements from players such as catcher Logan O’Hoppe, first baseman Nolan Schanuel, right fielder Jo Adell, and right-hander José Soriano over the last month.
“There's been some improvement,” Minasian said. “You're going to go through ups and downs. We have a lot of youth on the field. Learning how to play every day is really tough. It’s a difficult thing but I think it’s a great experience for these guys.”
If the Angels can show more improvement and stability over the next month, Minasian might not trade away as many players as baseball insiders are reporting. After all, he believes in the youth and development is the only way to improve.