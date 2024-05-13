Angels' Griffin Canning Looking To Continue Building Off Consistent Run Of Outings
The Los Angeles Angels have been a massive disappointment so far this season. They have a record of 15-26 on the year, sitting in last place within the American League West division.
Despite all the optimism that surrounded the club at the start of the season, the Halos have fallen back into a place of irrelevance. It's one of the worst places for a team to be in but they have seen a few moments of hope from some players.
One of those has been the recent outings by starter Griffin Canning, who has allowed only two runs over 11.2 innings of work during his last two starts. Canning has been a little inconsistent throughout his career but he has seemed to figure some things out of late.
His most recent outing against the Kansas City Royals was one of his best, posting 5.2 scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits while striking out three batters, but the Angels' bullpen blew the game.
Canning spoke about what has been working for himself of late and how he wants to keep his strong efforts going.
“Good ones to build off,” Canning said. “I’m just trying to focus on me vs. the hitters, and focusing on attacking the zone.”
On the season, he has put up an ERA of 5.75 over eight starts but he's been much better in recent performances. Canning also mentioned that he isn't focusing on getting the perfect pitch every time out, something that has helped him greatly.
If Canning can continue to produce at a high level, the Angels will have to feel good about things whenever he takes the mound. At this point, it's all about finding players to build forward with for this team and Canning has been doing his best to impress recently.
More Angels: Angels Injury Report: Updates On Two Crucial Infielders