Angels Have a Timetable for Anthony Rendon’s Return
The Los Angeles Angels could finally see the return of third baseman Anthony Rendon next week. The Angels are heading on a six-game road trip this week as they face the Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs, but they are expecting Rendon to be back on the field when they make their return to Angel Stadium on July 8 for the start of their series against the Texas Rangers.
“When we come back, hopefully, he’ll be ready to go right before the All-Star break,” Angels manager Ron Washington said, via Jeff Fletcher of the O.C. Register.
Rendon is set to face live pitching this week in preparation for his return, and will likely avoid going on a rehab assignment.
Rendon has been out for much of the season so far with a partial hamstring tear, having last played for the Angels on April 20. While Rendon went hitless during three games in March, he was strong in April slashing .313/.375/.359 with 20 hits, nine runs, and three RBIs. He is still looking for his first home run of the season.
The 34-year-old former All-Star has always had the talent, but he has often been criticized for his lack of enthusiasm toward the sport and his inability to stay on the field. Since signing a huge seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels in 2020, Rendon has yet to play at least 60 games in a single season. He has played in just 19 games so far this season, but is on track to play again before the All-Star break begins.