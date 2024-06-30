Angels Have Done Something For First Time In Over a Year
With a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, the Los Angeles Angels have done something for the first time in a calendar year.
The Angels have won five straight and improved their record to 35-46. Entering Saturday's game, they are 15-10 in June.
While the Angels still have a losing record, manager Ron Washington has continued to see improvement throughout the first half of the season.
“I’ve said since April when the season opened that we were making progress, and I’ve never gotten off of that,” Washington said. “June is on the schedule, and we want to do the same thing in July, August and September, and see where it goes. But that's our purpose: to get better every month. We’ve put it in time we’ve put it in work, and we should get better because we've got some good ballplayers.”
Washington said his experience with this specific Angels team is similar to his time with the Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves. The only difference is the youth but he firmly believes that he is building a winning club even if they don't climb the standings this season.
“People look at the record, but at some point, if I'm still around for a little period of time, then we can talk about the record,” Washington said. “But right now, all we’re talking about is their growth. And we're doing that, so I'm very happy with where we are.”