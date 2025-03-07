Angels Having All-Star Shortstop Attempt Shocking Position Change
Tim Anderson was once a promising young star for the Chicago White Sox. He was a two-time All-Star, batting champion, and Silver Slugger.
Now, he's adjusting to playing center field with the Los Angeles Angels.
Anderson has never played outfield in his professional career but Angels manager Ron Washington is willing to take a chance.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen out there when those fly balls go up, but we want to give it a shot and see,” Washington said. “He might show us he can do it, and he might show us that, no, we ain’t gonna do that.”
Anderson was a consistent hitter from 2019 to 2022, posting a .318 average with an .820 OPS while averaging 22 home runs, 37 doubles, 71 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases per season.
However, a torn finger ligament sidelined him for 83 games in 2022, and he struggled to regain form. His batting average dropped 56 points, and he recorded a career-low .582 OPS in 2023. Limited to just 65 games, he hit .214 with only three extra-base hits before the Marlins released him last July.
Anderson has been given a clean slate with the Angels. Washington doesn't plan on playing him in the outfield all of the time, but it's nice to have the option.
“I’m finally able to get back to where I am right now and get better," Anderson said. “I’m comfortable. I’m feeling good. Mentally, I’m good. Physically, I’m good.
“I’m just excited to go out there and play again."
On Wednesday, against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was flawless in center field, cleanly handling two singles in front of him. At the plate, he lined a sharp single in his first at-bat and quickly stole second.
However, he's still a work in progress, hitting just .150 this spring. But it's a step in the right direction.
Most importantly, the Angels care about Anderson and want him to be successful.
"I want him to know we give a damn. I want him to know we got our eyes on him every day. Every day we’re watching what the hell he does," Washington said.
“We’re just trying to bring him back, man. He’s much more relaxed. He’s much more confident.
“He’s starting to look like Tim Anderson again."
