Angels 'In Touch' With AL Wild Card Contender Regarding Numerous Players: Report
The Kansas City Royals have reportedly been contacting the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2024 MLB deadline and could be interested in several of their trade candidates, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
The Royals currently hold the third wild card spot in the American League, maintaining just a half-game lead over the next competitor. With how close and competitive the AL is this season, the Royals are in a tight race for the playoffs. They'll need any help they can get at the deadline to give them an edge over their competitors heading into the stretch of the season.
For this reason, the Royals have reportedly remained in touch with the Angels, who are expected to be one of the biggest sellers at this year's deadline. The Angels, off to another lost season at 45-60, have several players of interest to teams like the Royals, including outfielder Taylor Ward, infielder Luis Rengifo, and reliever Luis Garcia.
Ward is a solid presence for teams in need of another outfielder, hitting .225 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs. Ward's batting average is certainly not his highest, but he provides a consistent everyday player at a position in demand. Rengifo is one of the Angels' best hitters, hitting .304 this season with six home runs and 29 RBIs.
The Angels' top reliever available originally was Carlos Estévez, who was hot with a 2.38 ERA and 20 saves, but the Philadelphia Phillies already traded for him. Instead, Garcia is available for interested teams. Garcia is 5-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 40 strikeouts this season.