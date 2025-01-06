Angels Infielder Could Undergo Major Position Change in 2025
The grueling Major League Baseball season took a toll on Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schaneul last season, and by September, he found his name on the bench more than he liked.
He steadily improved throughout the season after starting the year with a sub-.100 batting average.
However, as the Angels look ahead to 2025, they could potentially move the infielder to a new position.
Los Angels has been to linked to free agent first baseman Pete Alonso this winter, and if they are able to pull off a blockbuster signing, Schanuel will be forced to move to the outfield.
Alonso, 30, entered the offseason as the top free agent first baseman, but his market hasn’t developed as he might have hoped. Several teams with first base needs have already made moves to fill the position. The Yankees signed Paul Goldschmidt, the Astros added Christian Walker, the Nationals traded for Nathaniel Lowe, and the Tigers moved Colt Keith to first base after signing Gleyber Torres.
Schanuel has been holding the keys to first base since the Angels fast tracked him to the big leagues, but the Halos are reportedly willing to move him for Alonso.
Schanuel made an impressive leap to the majors shortly after being drafted, posting a solid .255/.354/.357 slash line across 176 games. While the 22-year-old has yet to develop the power needed to elevate his offensive profile beyond league average, his exceptional plate discipline signals significant potential for the future.
Given Schanuel’s promise, it seems unlikely the Angels would remove him from the lineup to make room for Pete Alonso. However, Jon Heyman suggests the two could coexist in Anaheim’s lineup. With Jorge Soler firmly established as the team’s designated hitter, the Angels could shift Schanuel to left field to accommodate Alonso at first base.
Shifting Schanuel to the outfield is an unconventional approach, considering he has never played the position professionally. However, it’s not entirely out of the question, as he occasionally saw time in the outfield during his amateur career. It isn't like those years are years behind him. They are fairly recent considering he played college baseball at Florida Atlantic in 2021.
The defensive gamble might be worthwhile if it allows the Angels to add a hitter of Pete Alonso’s caliber to their lineup. Such a move would upgrade over the likely platoon of Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak in the outfield alongside Taylor Ward.