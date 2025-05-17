Angels Infielder Out With Injury vs. Dodgers Saturday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Yoan Moncada is out of Saturday's lineup because of a thumb injury. Kevin Newman is penciled in as the team's starting third baseman for the second game of the Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Moncada was injured in Friday's series opener at Dodger Stadium. He seemingly re-aggravated his thumb injury in the ninth inning of the Angels' 6-2 victory over the defending champions.
Manager Ron Washington said the the team would "wait and see" about Moncada playing Saturday. Moncada initially injured his thumb this spring, and spent a month on the injured list because of it.
The Angels third baseman went 1-for-5 Friday with a key two-run home run that helped the Halos in their defeat of the Dodgers.
In 18 games this season, Moncada is slashing .224/.348/.483 with three home runs and 12 runs batted in. He has an OPS of .831 across 58 at-bats.
Moncada was one of the Angels' offseason signings, and it signaled the team was ready to move on from Anthony Rendon. Though, at the time, the news of Rendon's hip surgery had not been reported.
The Angels have endured several problems with their third basemen, but if Moncada can remain healthy for a majority of the season, it should be good for his career and the success of the team.
The hope is that Moncada's injury isn't too severe, and he will return to the lineup in the coming days.
