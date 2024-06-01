Angels Infielder Scratched From Friday's Lineup With Injury
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel was scratched from Friday night's lineup with an injury. The Angels announced that Schanuel is dealing with left thumb soreness, and he was replaced by Matt Thaiss in the lineup. Thaiss is filling it at designated hitter, while Willie Calhoun is sliding over to first base. Schanuel, who was leading off, was replaced by Luis Rengifo in the leadoff spot.
Schanuel, 22, has struggled in his first full season at the MLB level. After appearing in 29 games last year, the first baseman has appeared in 51 games this season, slashing .224/.294/.328 with five home runs and 18 RBIs.
Schanuel is also in the midst of an 0-for-11 slump, with his last hit coming on May 26 against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Angels are opening a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. They'll hope it's just a minor issue for their leadoff hitter, and he's able to return sometime this weekend.