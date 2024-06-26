Angels Infielder Suffers Setback, Remains Out for Halos
The Los Angeles Angels finally got infielder Brandon Drury back from a stint on the injured list on June 17, only for him to face a minor setback a few days later.
Drury played in two games against the Milwaukee Brewers before going down with a respiratory infection. Drury went through a workout before Monday’s game, but then “didn’t have a very good night,” manager Ron Washington said. “We all got this stuff, but it seems like it’s hitting him harder than anybody.”
The 31-year-old was one of the Angels' most consistent hitters last season. However, this season began slowly. He was hitting .173 with a .470 OPS at the time he went on the injured list. In his two games against the Brewers, he went 1-for-6 with a walk and a strikeout.
In a recent interview with reporters, Washington addressed Drury and Miguel Sanó, who returned from the IL on Tuesday.
“I certainly hope when those guys get here they perform,” Washington said, “because if they don’t perform, they’re going to be over here on the bench, and the guys that are out there performing will go back out there.”
Washington wants Drury to come back and be a difference maker in the Angels' lineup that needs to find consistency in the heart of the order. He wants Drury to be that guy but if he isn't, there will be a difficult converstaion.
“We need those guys; don’t get me wrong,” Washington said of Drury and Sanó. “But they’ve got to come and perform. If they decide to come here and they struggle performing, then I’m gonna judge how they handle themselves, the presence whether they can still show these guys how to go out there and be a pro even though they’re not performing. But if they don’t perform and they’re not showing these kids how to handle not performing, then they’re gonna be on the bench. It’s that simple.”