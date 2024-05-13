Angels Injury Report: Updates On Two Crucial Infielders
Los Angeles Angles infielders Luis Rengifo and Miguel Sanó are vying for a return sooner rather than later.
The Orange County Register's Jeff Flecther reported that Sanó and Rengifo were making significant strides in their recovery, being back on the field doing drills before the Halos' game against the Kansas City Royals.
"Infielders Luis Rengifo (virus) and Miguel Sanó (knee inflammation) were both on the field doing drills before Sunday's game. The Angels are hoping that Rengifo will be back sometime in the next week, and there's no timetable for Sanó."
The Angels placed Sanó on the 10-day injured list on May 1. The knee injury had knocked out Sanó for most of the prior week before the Angels deactivated him. Having the veteran infielder back on the field is a good sign; however, Flecther noted that there is no timetable for his return.
Sanó last played on April 26 against the Minnesota Twins. For the season, the 31-year-old is hitting .262 with one home run, five RBIs and a .713 OPS. Those numbers aren't impressive on their own, but considering Sanó began spring training as a non-roster invitee, two years removed from regular playing time, he was a pleasant surprise for an Angels team that lacked lineup depth.
The Halos also placed Rengifo on the 10-day IL due to a skin infection. Prior to May 9, Rengifo was held out of the lineup, and his injured list was retroactive to May 6.
In the meantime, the Angels No. 3 prospect infielder Kyren Paris has effectively taken over Rengifo's utility role on a temporary basis. Fletcher reports that Rengifo, 27, could be back next week.
The Halos will kick off a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, the last three of their seven-game homestand.