Angels Injury Update: Key Starter Still Working Way Back To Team
Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitcher Chase Silseth threw live batting practice on Friday in Arizona. He has been dealing with elbow inflammation since early April.
Silseth landed on the 15-day injured list on April 8 and was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 30. The next step for Silseth would be to pitch in a game. The Angels also want to bring him back as a starter, so he’ll need several weeks in the minors.
The 23-year-old earned the fifth spot in the starting rotation out of spring training and only made two appearances before his injury. He was hit hard in both games yielding six runs on eight hits and four walks over eight innings for a 6.75 ERA.
His last appearance was against the Boston Red Sox and he surrendered three runs on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings.
Silseth has appeared in parts of three big league seasons after he was selected in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He is 5-5 with a 5.06 ERA in 25 major league appearances, including 17 starts.
At this point, the Angels could use whatever help they could get as they dropped Sunday’s contest against Cleveland 5-4. They are now 6-19 at home while playing .500 baseball on the road.