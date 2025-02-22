Angels Inquired About $74 Million All-Star in Potential Blockbuster Trade: Report
The Los Angeles Angels expressed interest in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason. But, the Angels were rejected by the player the deal would have involved.
Eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado is on the trading block, and has been all offseason long. The Cardinals have been trying to trade Arenado to eliminate his lucrative nine-year, $275 million contract. Arenado has three years and $74 million remaining in his contract.
With third baseman Anthony Rendon out for the 2025 season, Arenado would have been a good replacement at the position.
However, Areando’s contract includes a no-trade clause that allows him to reject a trade to any team.
Arenado already exercised his no-trade clause when the Cardinals attempted to trade him to the Houston Astros in December. Although no official trade deal was ever in place, Arenado also rejected the possibility of being traded to the Angels, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.
"According to an industry source, multiple teams inquired about Arenado early in the offseason, including the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels," Woo wrote. "Those conversations did not yield much, as all three teams were considered non-starters."
The Angels were reported to be one of six teams Arenado was open to joining in December. Along with the Angels, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, and New York Mets were reported possibilities Arenado approved of. However, it's now clear the Angels may not have been on that list, after all.
The 12-season MLB veteran has accumulated several accolades throughout his career, including 10 NL Gold Glove awards and five NL Silver Slugger recognitions. But, the one accomplishment missing from Arenado’s resume is a World Series title.
Arenado is reportedly only open to trades to teams that are current contenders for the World Series or that will be in the near future.
The Angels hold the longest active postseason drought in the Major Leagues, missing the playoffs every season since 2014. Los Angeles also has had nine consecutive losing seasons and has not won a playoff game since 2009.
"Arenado wasn’t going to accept a trade just anywhere," Woo wrote. "Should he be dealt, it would be to a team that had firmly put itself in a position to contend for a World Series or a team that was planning to in the near future.
"That’s why talks with the Tigers, Royals and Angels never got off the ground. Those teams were viewed as non-starters by the player, a source described, and no substantial discussions took place."
Arenado’s decision to reject a potential trade to the Angels is understandable considering the franchise’s decade-long stretch of unsuccessful seasons.
