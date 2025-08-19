Angels Insider Doesn't Expect Halos to Add $100 Million Bat in Free Agency This Offseason
The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher predicted the Los Angeles Angels wouldn't add a big bat in the offseason due to owner Arte Moreno's hesitance to spend.
The Angels have handed out two of the worst-valued contracts in MLB history since the beginning of the 2010s in Anthony Rendon and Albert Pujols, which has caused Moreno to hold back on his spending.
"I would say players like Schwarber, Bregman and Alonso would be definitely out," wrote Fletcher. "Since Moreno has gotten burned by the nine-figure contracts he’s offered recently, I wouldn’t expect him to do that again."
Pujols was a superstar with the St. Louis Cardinals before he came to the Big A on what was the second-largest MLB contract of all time at that point, and while he had some solid seasons with the Halos he was never quite the player he was in St. Louis again.
Through his 10 seasons with the Angels, he made just one All-Star Game, and received MVP votes just twice after placing in the Top 10 for the first 11 seasons of his career.
Rendon is a separate case, and has been entirely underwhelming since his arrival in Southern California. The Halos signed Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million contract after he spearheaded a potent Nationals offense to their first World Series title.
Since then, however, he has spent most of his time on the injured list — failing to start more than 28 games in any of his six seasons with the Angels so far — and has failed to make an impact throughout his time with the Halos.
Despite his reluctancy to spend, Fletcher still believes Moreno could spend on free agents towards the middle of the pack, much like he did with Yusei Kikuchi last offseason.
"I wouldn’t rule out deals for three years or less at a total value of about $70 million or less," he wrote.
Regardless of how their offseason pans out, the Angels will definitely need help in a rapidly improving AL West. Their season is on its last legs, and every passing game makes an 11-season playoff drought look increasingly likely. Regardless of how their offseason goes, they will definitely need to find some help for their young core to get the franchise back on track.
