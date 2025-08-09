Angels Insider Provides Major Update on Arte Moreno Potentially Selling the Team
Arte Moreno is one of the more polarizing owners in Major League Baseball.
Having owned the Los Angeles Angels since 2003 (for a reported $180 million). Moreno has taken some big swings during his tenure. One of which included inking Albert Pujols to a 10-year deal worth $240 million. Moreno also oversaw the team signing Vladimir Guerrero and Bartolo Colon.
Of course, he was also the owner when the team drafted Mike Trout.
Sam Blum of The Athletic is as dialed into the interworking of the Halos as any writer. He hosted a remote Q&A with the fans recently — and the topic of Moreno came up. Blum, being very transparent, admitted that he doesn't believe it to be overly likely that Moreno is selling the team at any point in the near future.
"I've heard nothing related to him selling," Blum said. "In fact, I've talked to people that would know, that say he isn't selling. So we'll see. Anything can happen. I just don't think that's on the table at the moment."
While there are some highlights, there have been plenty of issues within the organization. For one, the fan base seems to be ready to move on from Moreno towards an ownership group that invests heavily in the organization. Seeing the Los Angeles Dodgers thrive just up the road — and with Shohei Ohtani — has to sting.
The decision to become the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim also struck a nerve with those residing in Orange County.
Since Moreno took over the team in 2003, a year after the team won the World Series, the Angels have made the playoffs six times. During the Moreno era, the Halos have won only one playoff series. Additionally, the team hasn't made the playoffs since 2014.
With the Pujols contract not panning out very well, and the notorious Anthony Rendon deal being among the worst in the history of the sport, it's caused Moreno to step back and be more reticent in spending. As Blum mentioned in this same Q&A session, "[Moreno] doesn't really spend anymore. People need to understand that the Angels operate like a small market club and have now for five years. It's what it is."
There's still an outside chance the Angels can make the playoffs this season (even if relatively unlikely). Unless some wholesale changes occur with Moreno at the helm, this franchise seems like it could be stuck in the mud for the foreseeable future barring a change at the top.
