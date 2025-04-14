Angels Insider Provides Massive Update on Injured $33 Million Reliever Who's Yet to Pitch
The Los Angeles Angels bullpen lost reliever Ben Joyce for at least two weeks as he was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation Friday.
The absence of Joyce is a huge setback for the Angels, but insider Jeff Fletcher provided an encouraging update on another reliever.
"Right-hander Robert Stephenson, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, has been doing “up-down” bullpen sessions, in which he takes breaks to simulate throwing multiple innings," Fletcher writes.
Stephenson has yet to face hitters, but is eligible to be activated May 24. His next step after facing live batters will be going on a rehab assignment, but that won't happen for at least a couple more weeks.
This spring, Stephenson provided a positive update on his recovery.
"It feels really good right now,” Stephenson said. “I’m happy with the progression. I feel like there’s a lot more in the tank that I’m holding back right now, which is a good thing. Obviously I don’t want to push too hard until they say it’s time to go, but right now I feel really good."
"Just in general, the progression, it's felt really good," he added. "I've had zero issues throughout the whole process, and it's honestly been a lot smoother than I expected it to be. My arm feels great right now. So I kind of have to hold them back, trying to make sure I stay within the range they want me to be in, so that way I don't push anything more than they want me to right now.”
The right-hander missed the entire 2024 season — his first with the Angels — but was coming off a standout performance the year prior.
In 2023, Stephenson sported a 3.10 ERA where he had 77 strikeouts over 52.1 innings between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays. That offseason, Stephenson signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Angels.
