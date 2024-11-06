Angels Insider Reveals Where Team is Looking to Upgrade Right Now
The Los Angeles Angels Angels have quickly started bolstering their roster following the conclusion of the World Series on Wednesday.
The Angels are set to keep an eye on both the free agent and trade markets this offseason, with a particular focus on adding starting pitching. They’re also expected to bring in another infielder and will actively scout the waiver wire. Their main objective is to bolster their overall depth as they prepare for the 2025 season.
However, the Angels already made a handful of moves to kick off the offseason.
The first big move was trading for slugger Jorge Soler in exchange for right-hander Griffin Canning on Thursday morning. The following day, they picked up former top infield prospect Scott Kingery from the Phillies for cash and also claimed infielder Ryan Noda off waivers from the Athletics later that afternoon.
The question surrounding Jorge Soler's addition is how he fits into the Angels' lineup, particularly given that he primarily plays as a designated hitter and has averaged just 44 games in the corner outfield over the last three seasons. However, the Angels are optimistic that his hitting will significantly enhance the lineup.
Plus, Soler brings leadership qualities and has a good rapport with manager Ron Washington, having played under him with the Braves in 2021. During that season, Soler was instrumental in Atlanta's World Series victory and even earned the MVP honors in the Fall Classic.
While Soler’s presence may impact the playing time of veterans like Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon at designated hitter, Minasian is confident that Soler can manage enough time in the outfield to make it work.
Kingery was once considered a top prospect, even reaching as high as No. 35 overall before the 2018 season. Kingery is versatile and capable of playing shortstop, second base, third base, and even center field. However, his performance in the Majors has been a struggle; he posted a .229/.280/.387 batting line in 325 games with the Philadelphia Phillies from 2018 to 2022.
On a brighter note, Kingery is coming off a solid season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he hit .268/.316/.488, launching 25 homers and stealing 25 bases over 125 games.
As for Noda, he was picked up by the Angels after being selected in the Rule 5 Draft from the Dodgers. He had an impressive rookie campaign in 2023, posting a line of .229/.364/.406 with 16 home runs and 54 RBIs in 128 games. Unfortunately, Noda's performance dipped in 2024, as he struggled to a .137/.255/.211 line with just one home run and four RBIs in 36 games.