Angels Interested in $60M Former Top Prospect Outfielder
The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly among several MLB teams interested in free agent outfielder Alex Verdugo.
Verdugo is coming off a World Series run with the New York Yankees, where he slashed .208/.309/.313 across 14 games. The Tucson, Arizona native also recorded a home run, six runs, and eight RBIs throughout the postseason.
Sources predict Verdugo to command a four-year, $60 million contract in free agency. Verdugo would be a good addition to the Angels’ lineup. He offers an impactful bat to any team that signs him.
Along with the Angels, the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, and Pittsburgh Pirates have all reportedly been in contact with Verdugo. The Pirates are considered to be the top contenders to acquire Verdugo this offseason.
Verdugo has played eight season in the Major Leagues. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed him out of high school as the No. 62 overall pick in the second round of the 2014 MLB draft.
Verdugo made his MLB debut in Sept. 2017. He went on to play three seasons with the Dodgers before Los Angeles traded him alongside catcher Connor Wong and shortstop Jeter Downs to the Boston Red Sox in February 2020.
In exchange for the trio of players, the Dodgers acquired eight-time All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts, left-handed pitcher David Price and cash. The trade was considered by some to be one of the worst decisions by the Red Sox’s front office as it resulted in the loss of Betts.
However, Verdugo had the best season of his career in his first year with the Red Sox. He slashed .308/.367/.478 and logged a .845 OPS.
After four seasons together, Boston ultimately traded Verdugo to the Yankees in December 2023 for a trio of right-handed pitchers.
The Angels currently have Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, and Jorge Soler filling the three outfield positions. Soler was acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Braves in October.
But, Soler and Trout both have experience as designated hitters. Although Soler did not make an appearance as a DH for the Braves, he made 92 appearances with the San Francisco Giants in 2024.
Soler and Trout's experience at designated hitter would open up room for Verdugo in the outfield if the Angels were to acquire him.