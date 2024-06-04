Angels' Jo Adell Has Turned Into One of MLB's Best Defenders
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell isn't just having a breakout season because of his improved hitting, but his great work on defense as well. Adell was recently named the American League Defensive Player of the Month for May by Sports Info Solutions, who recorded Adell having seven run-saving defensive plays on the season so far.
Angels manager Ron Washington shared that the team acknowledged Adell for his accomplishment this week.
"It was a cool moment for him,” Washington said, via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “He’s been working his butt off, and accolades he received from that he deserved from all the work he put in. And we also let him know that it’s not over with. It doesn’t stop because you’ve been rewarded for something that you’re supposed to do. You’ve been rewarded for it, now do it all the time.”
Adell chose a strong time to start upping his performance to his capability as a former 10th overall pick. The 25-year-old came into the season on thin ice after a 2023 season that was marred by injury and going back and forth between the minor and major leagues.
Because the Angels had optioned Adell to the minors each of the last three seasons, he could not be sent to the minors this year without being placed on waivers first.
On top of his work in the outfield, Adell is slashing .204/.262/.459 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs. He has already set a career high in home runs, stolen bases, and runs, and is tied for his career best in RBIs. He's credited his improvement at the plate to understanding what opposing pitchers are doing better and how they are attacking him.