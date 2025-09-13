Angels' Jo Adell Reveals Why He Made $5,000 Donation to Rio Foster
As of Friday morning, an online fundraiser for Angels prospect Rio Foster, who suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was ejected from a speeding car on Sept. 5, had raised more than $60,000.
Angels outfielder Jo Adell contributed $5,000 to the GoFundMe. Tuesday, Adell explained why.
"I remember him coming up and being a part of camp toward the end (of spring)," he said, via Sam Blum of The Athletic. "He was having a great couple of weeks of baseball, I know that for sure. We're just feeling for him and his family.
"Baseball is one thing, but life is something else. It was a no-brainer. I know he's got a lot of support, and I know all the guys have stepped and done their part. Prayers for the family. It's terrible to hear, but I hope he can fight back and come back healthy."
Adell was hardly alone in his charity. Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi donated $10,000, according to the GoFundMe page. Infielder/outfielder Kyren Paris ($1,000), outfielder Matthew Lugo ($1,000), outfielder Bryce Teodosio ($1,000), coach Ryan Goins ($700), and pitcher Mitch Farris ($500) are also listed among the top donors.
So are Milwaukee Brewers outfield Sal Frelick ($500), Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray ($100), and Los Angeles Dodgers coach Chris Woodward ($50), among other donors from rival teams.
Foster's mother, Iris Cleveland, wrote Thursday that Foster "is critical but stable. He has made progress in the right direction. He’s no longer incubated [sic]; he is breathing on his own."
According to Richland (Wash.) police, a speeding car carrying Foster hit a fence and a power pole around 2 a.m. Pacific Time last Friday, ejecting Foster and another passenger from the vehicle. The driver, 23-year-old Ashante Sanders-Jackson, was booked by Richland Police on three counts of vehicular assault and found to be impaired by alcohol.
Foster, 22, was named Northwest League Player of the Month for August. He had a .267 batting average, .407 on-base percentage, and .439 slugging percentage in 93 games this season for Tri-City.
Foster was a 16th-round draft pick by the Angels in 2023 and a native of Athens, Ga.
Cleveland launched the GoFundMe with an initial goal of raising $11,000. The goal was surpassed within a day.
Adell is himself the reigning American League Player of the Week, having collected the first such award of his career on Monday. He's rapidly emerging as a leader within the Angels' clubhouse, and his act of generosity toward Foster only bolsters his stature.
