Angels Join 11 LA Sports Teams to Make More Than $8 Million Donation to Wildfire Relief Efforts
The Los Angeles Angels have partnered with 11 other sports teams to pledge over $8 million to wildfire relief efforts.
The unity among Los Angeles sports teams is palpable as evidenced by their collective effort to donate funds to those affected by the fires raging throughout the city.
"As the people of Los Angeles and its surrounding communities begin the long recovery from the region’s devastating fires, 12 professional sports organizations – Angel City FC, the Angels, Chargers, Clippers, Dodgers, Ducks, Galaxy, Kings, LAFC, Lakers, Rams and Sparks – have pledged a combined donation of more than $8 million to support victims in need, as well as those fighting the fires," the press release read.
The Angels along with 11 other sports organizations will also take part in helping the community first-hand during three upcoming events where thousands of items will be donated.
"Bolstering their financial contributions, the 12 teams (in partnership with the teams’ own foundations) have also joined forces with Fanatics and the Fanatics Foundation to distribute $3 million worth of Fanatics merchandise to Angelenos who have been evacuated from their homes," the press release said. "In addition to the apparel items being donated by Fanatics, teams are collectively contributing thousands more items that will be given out at three upcoming events. These events will also feature individual teams’ community partners on site at various locations distributing personal hygiene kits, school supplies, sneakers and more. Evacuated victims of the fires will be able to participate in the distribution events on Friday, January 17 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at three locations – Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and BMO Stadium."
For those affected by the fires that want to attend the events hosted by the L.A. sports community, they will need to show proof of residency in evacuated areas around the city.
"Angelenos with proof of residency in evacuated Zip Codes will be eligible to attend. Additionally, bus transportation is being offered to help individuals residing in area evacuation shelters with travel to stadium distribution sites. Lunch will be provided to individuals and families at the stadium events."
Angels star Mike Trout recently spoke out about the devastation in a recent post on X.
"Our hearts are aching. Praying for everyone affected by the fires in Los Angeles," Trout wrote. "And thank you to the brave firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to protect our communities. Stay safe everyone."