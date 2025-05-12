Halos Today

Angels' Kenley Jansen Posts Heartwarming Mother's Day Message After Her Death

Nelson Espinal

May 2, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington (37) removes Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) from the game during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Angels closer Kenley Jansen offered a heartwarming tribute to his mother on Sunday, honoring her passing this year with a Mother's Day post.

Bernadette Jansen, the mother of the Angels pitcher, passed away in March.

Jansen announced the passing of his mother via his Instagram on March 7, writing, "God has You in His Arms ️ I have You in My Heart !!!! Forever ❤️❤️❤️ Your (sic) the Greatest Mom !!! You’re in Peace now !!! "

On Mother's day, Jansen posted yet another touching tribute to mother, this time opening up about how he has tried to process her death.

"Feeling emotional, but also happy for You!!! This time I couldn’t get up and physically tell you happy Mother’s Day. Every day goes by I’m missing you like crazy , but I know You live in my heart for the rest of my life , and I wanna tell you happy Mother’s Day in heaven, Mom . I love You ❤️❤️❤️," Jansen wrote on Threads.

Jansen's mother experienced a health scare last year, prompting Jansen to rush to his home country of Curacao to be with his family and support her.

He had a gym built over the offseason in Curacao so that he could continue training for the upcoming season while being near his mother.

At the same time, his father suffered a stroke, adding stress to a reeling family, with both of Jansen's parents in the hospital simultaneously.

It was during the same offseason when he signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Halos for the upcoming season, where he has been a complete success as the team's best pitcher out of the bullpen.

