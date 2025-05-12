Angels' Kenley Jansen Posts Heartwarming Mother's Day Message After Her Death
Los Angeles Angels closer Kenley Jansen offered a heartwarming tribute to his mother on Sunday, honoring her passing this year with a Mother's Day post.
Bernadette Jansen, the mother of the Angels pitcher, passed away in March.
More news: Angels Give Up Unthinkable MLB History in Loss to Tigers
Jansen announced the passing of his mother via his Instagram on March 7, writing, "God has You in His Arms ️ I have You in My Heart !!!! Forever ❤️❤️❤️ Your (sic) the Greatest Mom !!! You’re in Peace now !!! "
On Mother's day, Jansen posted yet another touching tribute to mother, this time opening up about how he has tried to process her death.
"Feeling emotional, but also happy for You!!! This time I couldn’t get up and physically tell you happy Mother’s Day. Every day goes by I’m missing you like crazy , but I know You live in my heart for the rest of my life , and I wanna tell you happy Mother’s Day in heaven, Mom . I love You ❤️❤️❤️," Jansen wrote on Threads.
More news: Angels Make Unfortunate Announcement Regarding Ben Joyce's Injury Recovery
Jansen's mother experienced a health scare last year, prompting Jansen to rush to his home country of Curacao to be with his family and support her.
He had a gym built over the offseason in Curacao so that he could continue training for the upcoming season while being near his mother.
At the same time, his father suffered a stroke, adding stress to a reeling family, with both of Jansen's parents in the hospital simultaneously.
It was during the same offseason when he signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Halos for the upcoming season, where he has been a complete success as the team's best pitcher out of the bullpen.
More news: Angels Place Outfielder on IL, Option Key Pitcher Amid Massive Roster Shuffle
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.