Angels' Kenley Jansen Reacts to Sweeping Dodgers, Making Playoff Push
Los Angeles Angels closing pitcher Kenley Jansen spoke out after the Halos swept the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second time in 2025, expressing his belief in the team to make the postseason.
"I want this to be a lesson learned for all these young guys in the clubhouse," Jansen said. "...we gotta show out against all the other teams that we should take care of business."
"Man I still believe, man. We got a great team, we just gotta keep hustling."
The Halos have been towards the middle of the pack for a majority of the season, however overtook both the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card standings during their series against the Dodgers.
With their sweep, the Angels moved just five games back of the New York Yankees, who hold the final AL Wild Card spot. Their next series comes against the Athletics, against whom they have not lost this season.
“We never quit,” Jansen said. “We stayed in the moment. We stayed in the game. We didn’t let stuff rattle us. We stayed locked in. And I feel like if we can get that mentality to bring that mindset every day, this team showed that they can play out and we could be good. It’s amazing… I still believe that everything can happen.”
After playing the A's, the Halos have two home series against NL opponents before going on the road for two divisional series against the Texas Rangers, who are also gunning for a Wild Card spot, and the first-place Houston Astros.
"I mean, to me, I think it's for the whole team,” Jansen said. “I hope this is a good wake-up call for all of us that whatever we do, however we prepare and get ready to play a world champ like that and we swept them, that's the same mentality, the same energy, same motivation we’ve got to have the rest of the way. It’s great to sweep them, but I want to get to the postseason.”
The Angels get a rest day Thursday, and will return to action against the A's on Friday in Sacramento. First pitch comes at 7:05 p.m. PT.
