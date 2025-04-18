Angels Key Infielder Spotted at Airport Hinting at Massive Roster Move Incoming
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto was spotted at Long Beach airport Thursday afternoon, hinting at the Angels potentially activating him off the injured list as soon as Friday for the team's series opener against the San Francisco Giants.
With Neto back in Southern California after playing in back-to-back games with Triple-A Salt Lake, it appears his rehab stint is over and he's getting set to rejoin the big league ball club.
More news: Angels Outfielder Reveals He's Been Playing Through Injury
Neto began his rehab assignment on April 1 after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery in November.
The Angels have been careful to not put a timeline on his return. However, with a maximum of 20 days allowed for his rehab assignment, he would have to be activated by April 20, or optioned to Triple-A.
“He’s chomping at the bit to get back,” Angels manager Ron Washington said of Neto ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Texas Rangers. “He really wants to get back. And we want him back. We’ve been having good conversations about his workouts and what he’s feeling. And giving him some wisdom, more or less. He’s going to be at home when he gets back because we’ve already done our razzing with each other.”
More news: Angels Sign Former Astros Veteran World Series Winning Reliever in Free Agency
Neto was the Angels' best player in 2024, as he slashed .249/.318/.443 with 23 home runs, 77 runs batted in, 34 doubles, 30 stolen bases, and an OPS of .761.
Across 13 games in Triple-A this year, he hit .286 with four home runs, eight RBIs, and an OPS of .988.
Upon his return, Neto will take over as the everyday shortstop, a position in which the Angels have received little production from this year.
Offseason additions Tim Anderson and Kevin Newman have each struggled, with Anderson hitting .158 across 14 games and Newman hitting .136 across nine games entering Thursday.
More news: Mike Trout Could Miss Angels Game Friday vs Giants
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.