Angels Key Veteran Likely to Miss Opening Day in Brutal Turn of Events
The Los Angeles Angels are uncertain if utility man Luis Rengifo will be ready for Opening Day, per manager Ron Washington. The 28-year-old was scratched from Saturday's lineup because of hamstring tightness.
The current plan is to back off Rengifo this spring as he deals with the injury. Washington relayed the utility man was already behind schedule after missing time due to illness.
Now, Rengifo's availability for Opening Day is up in the air.
In 2024, Rengifo was on pace to earn his first All-Star selection. The utility man slashed 300/.347/.417 with six homers, 13 doubles, 24 stolen bases, and 30 RBIs in 78 games.
However, a wrist injury prevented him from reaching 100 games last season and he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery, which marked the second consecutive year Rengifo ended the season with an injury.
“For me, last year is in the past and this year is a different year and I have my goals,” Rengifo said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “I want to be healthy every day throughout the season. And I just want to be in the lineup every day.”
Rengifo's goal to be an everyday starter for the Angels in 2025 cannot be achieved unless he is healthy. As of now, it appears the utility man may not be in the lineup to start the season.
Rengifo's absence could also open up a spot for another infielder. For example, top prospect Christian Moore is competing to be the team's starting second baseman.
