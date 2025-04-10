Angels' Kyren Paris Reacts to Historic Start to 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Angels are off to an electric 8-4 start on the season. A key reason for this special start is a former second-round pick who hired Aaron Judge's hitting coach this offseason to elevate his game.
Kyren Paris is a name fans may not have been familiar with last season, but he is putting the league on notice in 2025.
Paris spoke to MLB Network Thursday morning about what it means to be having this kind of success.
"It means everything," Paris said. "This is everything that I prayed for. All the hard work that I've put in and just having success here it's been awesome, it's been a lot of fun."
Paris recently became the first player in MLB history to have 11 hits, five home runs, four stolen bases, and a .440 batting average to start the season.
Although it isn't fair to compare any player to Judge, Paris is doing things that not even the New York Yankees right fielder has done. He spoke on the similarities in his adjusted swing and mechanics, to those of the reigning American League MVP.
"I wouldn't call it exactly Judge, but it's definitely a version of it," Paris said. "I was able to work with Richard Schenk this offseason, Aaron Judge's hitting guy, and he helped me make my swing more efficient. The hover is definitely like Judge and I kinda just made it my own and it's been working.
"I've been having a lot of fun doing it."
With the kind of numbers Paris is putting up, it looks like he is having a blast.
When asked about his driving force to make the kind of offseason adjustments that he made, Paris had to get honest with himself.
"Really just learning from my failures last season, my biggest goal was to be an everyday big league player and what I was doing at that time wasn't really pushing me in that light."
In just 21 MLB appearances last season, Paris hit .118/.224/.216 and struck out 17 times.
The difference is night and day with the 23-year-old as he already has more hits, RBIs, home runs, and is batting .393/.485/1.000 with an OPS of 1.485 this year.
