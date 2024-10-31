Angels Land All-Star Slugger in Post World Series Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Angels have officially begun fulfilling their offseason promise to fans with a blockbuster trade on Thursday morning.
In an exchange with Atlanta, outfielder Jorge Soler will join the Halos while pitcher Griffin Canning is heading to the Braves.'
Adding Soler addresses a need for outfield depth and power, especially given Mike Trout’s injury history over the past four seasons. While Soler isn’t known for his defensive skills, he brings versatility with experience in both left and right field and can also slot in as a designated hitter. He joins an outfield mix that features Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, Mickey Moniak, and Trout. Despite a limited 72-game season in 2022 due to injury, Soler has largely been a durable player, appearing in all 162 games in 2019, 149 in 2021, 137 in 2023, and 142 games in 2024.
Soler is locked in with two remaining seasons on his contract at $16 million per year, part of the three-year, $42 million deal he initially signed with the Giants. The recent trade with the Angels involved no cash adjustments, as it was a straightforward player-for-player swap, meaning the Angels are now handling Soler's salary as part of their payroll.
At 32, Soler has proven to be a consistent power hitter, with 191 career home runs spanning 11 seasons. His best year came in 2019 when he launched 48 homers with the Royals, and he recently kept up the pace with 36 home runs during a standout All-Star season with the Marlins in 2023. In 2024, he began the year with the Giants but was traded to the Braves just before the Trade Deadline in late July. Across both teams, he hit .241/.338/.442, tallying 21 homers, 34 doubles, and 64 RBIs over 142 games.
Soler also brings invaluable postseason experience. He won World Series titles with the Cubs in 2016 and again with the Braves in 2021, where he earned the Series MVP award. In that series, he batted .300, adding three home runs, a double, and six RBIs to help the Braves clinch the championship in six games.
Canning, 28, had a challenging season, finishing with a 5.19 ERA and leading the American League with 99 earned runs allowed. Over 171.2 innings, he recorded 130 strikeouts, issued 66 walks, and gave up 31 home runs. Known for his defensive skills, he's up for another Gold Glove Award, having previously won the honor in 2020.
Canning will reach free agency following the 2025 season.