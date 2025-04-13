Angels Lineup vs. Astros: Logan O'Hoppe Out, Mike Trout as DH, Kevin Newman at Shortstop
The Los Angeles Angels are hoping to secure their fifth straight series win Sunday against the Houston Astros.
Here's what the Halos lineup looks like for the series finale at Daikin Park, with backup catcher Travis d'Arnaud in and Kevin Newman at shortstop:
1. Taylor Ward, LF
2. Luis Rengifo, 3B
3. Mike Trout, DH
4. Jorge Soler, RF
5. Travis d'Arnaud, C
6. Nolan Schanuel, 1B
7. Kyren Paris, 2B
8. Jo Adell, CF
9. Kevin Newman, SS
O'Hoppe is likely getting a normal day off, so Angels fans shouldn't worry about his absence from the lineup. Newman is somewhat of a surprise as Tim Anderson seemingly secured everyday playing time at shortstop. Anderson has played in 11 of 14 games thus far this season as the Angels await the return of Zach Neto.
However, manager Ron Washington did say he would make a decision on who will start as the team's infield quarterback on a game-by-game basis so it appears he went with Newman for Sunday's series finale in Houston.
Another notable change is Mike Trout will be the team's designated hitter and Jorge Soler will play at right field.
Right-handed pitcher Kyle Hendricks will take the mound for the Angels, while the L.A. lineup will face Astros right-hander Hayden Wesneski on the bump.
