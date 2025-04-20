Angels Lineup vs Giants: Kyren Paris Out for Series Finale
The Los Angeles Angels are looking to win the series against San Francisco Giants, with Sunday's matchup being the rubber match.
The Angels (10-10) are sending their ace to the mound in left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. He'll be going up against veteran right-hander Justin Verlander for the Giants (14-7).
Kikuchi is 0-3 with a 4.13 ERA on the year. Verlander is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA this season.
Here's the lineup the Angels are sending out against Verlander, with Kyren Paris out of the lineup.
1. Taylor Ward, LF
2. Luis Rengifo, 3B
3. Mike Trout, RF
4. Jorge Soler, DH
5. Nolan Schanuel, 1B
6. Logan O'Hoppe, C
7. Zach Neto, SS
8. Jo Adell, CF
9. Tim Anderson, 2B
Paris has been struggling since his hot start to the season, so manager Ron Washington appears to be getting him the day off.
As for the rest of the Angels lineup, they'll look to finally break through after struggling mightily over the last eight games to score runs.
Since their 11-run outburst against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 10, the Angels have scored a total of just 18 runs over their last eight games.
First pitch for Angels vs. Giants on Sunday in Anaheim is 1:07 p.m. PT.
