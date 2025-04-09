Halos Today

Angels Lineup vs Rays: Luis Rengifo, Jo Adell Out, Kyren Paris in Center Field, Yoan Moncada Returns

Noah Camras

Apr 1, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Kyren Paris (19) reacts after hitting a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the 11th inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels have released their lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Coming off a wild 4-3 win over the Rays on Tuesday, the Angels are looking to keep their hot streak alive.

Infielder Luis Rengifo and outfielder Jo Adell are out of the lineup. The red-hot Kyren Paris is playing center field, while third baseman Yoan Moncada is returning to the lineup after re-injuring his thumb over the weekend.

Here's the lineup the Halos are throwing out against right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot:

1. Taylor Ward, LF
2. Nolan Schanuel, 1B
3. Mike Trout, RF
4. Jorge Soler, DH
5. Logan O'Hoppe, C
6. Yoan Moncada, 3B
7. Kyren Paris, CF
8. Tim Anderson, 2B
9. Kevin Newman, SS

The Angels have left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi on the mound. Here's the lineup he'll be facing:

1. Yandy Diaz, 1B
2. Junior Caminero, DH
3. Curtis Mead, 2B
4. Christopher Morel, LF
5. Danny Jansen, C
6. Jose Caballero, RF
7. Coco Montes, 3B
8. Jake Mangum, CF
9. Taylor Walls, SS

First pitch for Angels vs. Rays on Wednesday is 4:05 p.m. PT/7:05 p.m. ET. The Angels are looking to move to 8-3 on the year.

