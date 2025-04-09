Angels Lineup vs Rays: Luis Rengifo, Jo Adell Out, Kyren Paris in Center Field, Yoan Moncada Returns
The Los Angeles Angels have released their lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Coming off a wild 4-3 win over the Rays on Tuesday, the Angels are looking to keep their hot streak alive.
Infielder Luis Rengifo and outfielder Jo Adell are out of the lineup. The red-hot Kyren Paris is playing center field, while third baseman Yoan Moncada is returning to the lineup after re-injuring his thumb over the weekend.
Here's the lineup the Halos are throwing out against right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot:
1. Taylor Ward, LF
2. Nolan Schanuel, 1B
3. Mike Trout, RF
4. Jorge Soler, DH
5. Logan O'Hoppe, C
6. Yoan Moncada, 3B
7. Kyren Paris, CF
8. Tim Anderson, 2B
9. Kevin Newman, SS
The Angels have left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi on the mound. Here's the lineup he'll be facing:
1. Yandy Diaz, 1B
2. Junior Caminero, DH
3. Curtis Mead, 2B
4. Christopher Morel, LF
5. Danny Jansen, C
6. Jose Caballero, RF
7. Coco Montes, 3B
8. Jake Mangum, CF
9. Taylor Walls, SS
First pitch for Angels vs. Rays on Wednesday is 4:05 p.m. PT/7:05 p.m. ET. The Angels are looking to move to 8-3 on the year.
