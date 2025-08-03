Angels Lineup vs. White Sox: Mike Trout and Christian Moore Return in Major Boost for Halos
The Los Angeles Angels received two big boosts to their lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox, as Christian Moore returned from the injured list and Mike Trout made a recovery from the illness which has kept him out for the last two games.
Angels Starting Lineup
1. Zach Neto, SS
2. Nolan Schanuel, 1B
3. Mike Trout, DH
4. Taylor Ward, LF
5. Jo Adell, RF
6. Luis Rengifo, 3B
7. Travis d'Arnaud, C
8. Christian Moore, 2B
9. Bryce Teodosio, CF
Jack Kochanowicz will make his second start after returning from Triple-A for the Halos. The right-hander had a great return outing July 28, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing just one hit, though two unearned runs crossed the plate.
Bryce Teodosio will make his second consecutive start after the Angels called him up Saturday. He went 0-for-2 in Saturday's loss before Travis d'Arnaud came in to pinch hit for him. Catcher Logan O'Hoppe and new arrival Oswald Peraza will both be available off the bench.
The Halos will look to Kochanowicz to keep the White Sox quiet while they try to figure out their situation at the plate. The Angels have lost both of their last two games against the White Sox, and were shutout Saturday. They will hope the returns of Moore and Trout can change their fortune as they continue to push for a Wild Card spot in the AL.
