Angels Lineup: Zach Neto Misses Third Consecutive Game With Injury
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto is out of the lineup for a third consecutive game because of a shoulder injury.
Neto left Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox with a shoulder injury, which he sustained during a stolen base attempt at second. But his absence from Saturday's lineup comes as a surprise given he provided a positive update just a day prior.
“It’s doing good,” Neto said the Orange County Register's Doug Padilla Friday. “I’m ready to roll. I had the off day (Thursday) and then today but if anything happens, or whatnot, hopefully I’ll be the first guy up but we’ll see whatever Ray has in store for me.”
Kevin Newman is set to start at shortstop for the Angels in Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals.
Neto is not expected to return to the lineup until Tuesday. The shortstop is hitting .276 with 12 home runs, 29 RBIs, and an .811 OPS this season.
Angels Starting Lineup
- Luis Rengifo, 3B
- Nolan Schanuel, 1B
- Mike Trout, DH
- Taylor Ward, LF
- Jo Adell, CF
- Logan O'Hoppe, C
- LaMonte Wade, RF
- Christian Moore, 2B
- Kevin Newman, SS
