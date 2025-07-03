Angels Linked to $13.5 Million All-Star Ace in Potential Blockbuster Trade
While rumors of the Los Angeles Angels being sellers at the trade deadline have persisted, there's another world where the overachieving Halos pivot the other direction as buyers.
The Angels are only 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. Sooner than later, the front office must ascertain as to whether it makes sense for a push towards a playoff spot, or perhaps a direction where the team trades veterans for younger, controllable assets.
RJ Anderson of CBS Sports theorizes that the Angels may have interest in acquiring Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen. Gallen has been a fixture atop Arizona's staff for years. With him becoming a free agent at year's end, there's reason to believe the Diamondbacks may look to recoup some assets for Gallen with the likelihood of him re-signing rather remote.
"Gallen seemed certain to enter this offseason billed as one of the class's best free-agent starters," Anderson writes. "Instead, he's suffered through a miserable walk year that has seen nearly all of his rate statistics decay to career-worst levels. (As of this writing, his overall performance level is below the replacement line.) Gallen's main issue is the reduced effectiveness of his knuckle curve. To wit, he's already surrendered more home runs on the curve this year than in any prior -- notable given there's another half of the season to go.
"The Diamondbacks' inclination to sell is one factor to monitor here, while another is their willingness to tender Gallen a qualifying offer this winter. (You'd think no, but weird things happen.) What this may come down to, then, is how much another team will give up for the privilege of trying to fix Gallen before the postseason. "
Along with the Halos, Anderson believes that the Minnesota Twins and the rival Texas Rangers could also pursue Gallen this summer.
The 29-year-old is having a very rough year by his standards. Gallen is currently 6-9 with a 5.45 ERA. It's the highest ERA of Gallen's career, and his underlying numbers haven't been all that good. Players are teeing off on Gallen, and he's allowing plenty of hard contact.
As it pertains to the Halos, a change of scenery could be what Gallen needs — especially with Angel Stadium being more of a pitcher-friendly venue.
