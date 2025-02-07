Angels Linked to $14 Million All-Star Pitcher in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Angels have lost out on several free agents this winter, including outfielder Anthony Santander, first baseman Pete Alonso, and right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty.
It's unclear how aggressively the Angels pursued each star; however, the trio of free agents had been linked to the Halos for some time.
General manager Perry Minasian has expressed a desire to bring in more talent, but has yet to make any blockbuster signing since the Angels inked a deal with starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.
“We want to get better,” Minasian said. “We want to get deeper. Is that the bullpen? Is that the position players? Is that infield? Is that outfield? Is that starting rotation? We’ll find out. But we would definitely like to add to the team, not only the 26 but below that too.
“I feel like we've addressed some needs. But we need to do more. We need to bring in more talent."
Though the Angels were linked to big name free agents this winter, it never appeared to be realistic for the team to sign any one of them. However, a new opportunity has arisen for the Halos.
The Angels can acquire starting pitcher Dylan Cease from the San Diego Padres via trade. Cease is owed $14 million this season in his final year of team control. Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors discussed the Angels as a potential fit.
"The Angels seem like an obvious fit but don’t necessarily have the collection of young arms and/or outfielders that the above teams possess," Adams wrote. "Jo Adell already has three years of MLB service and has yet to establish himself. Taylor Ward is only controlled through 2026 and is making nearly $8MM. The Angels need controllable young arms just as badly as the Padres."
Cease sported a 3.47 ERA with a 14-11 record in his first season with the Padres. It's no surprise the Padres are shopping Cease, given the organization's payroll restrictions this winter.
This isn't the first time Cease has emerged as a trade candidate, but he recently spoke on how he navigates the offseason with the nonstop rumor mill.
"Just focus on the task at hand. It's part of the business really," Cease said. "I love San Diego, I love it here, and I would definitely love to stay here."
Though the Angels could use a frontline starter like Cease in their rotation, the Halos may not have a worthy return package for San Diego. The Padres are looking to fill a need in left field and designated hitter. Both the Angels and Padres have glaring needs on the roster with less than two weeks until pitchers and catchers report.
