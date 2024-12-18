Angels Linked to $15 Million All-Star Slugger as Potential Blockbuster Trade Addition
The Los Angeles Angels have been actively searching for upgrades in the infield, mainly at third base. With Anthony Rendon's inability to stay on the field — and subpar contributions when he is healthy — the Halos are interested in adding an everyday third baseman. They could also add a second baseman, and shift Luis Rengifo to third.
As the Angels search both the free agent and trade markets for potential additions, one name that makes a lot of sense is former All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez.
Suarez, 33, spent the 2024 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks after they acquired him from the Seattle Mariners in a trade. It was the third time Suarez was traded in his career.
Now, Suarez could be looking at a potential fourth trade if the Halos are interested in adding him.
Suarez had an impressive 2024 season, slashing .256/.319/.469 with 30 home runs and 101 runs batted in, both his highest since 2019. He had a wRC+ of 115 and a 3.8 fWAR for Arizona.
Defensively, he logged 1,361.2 innings at third base last year. For reference, Rendon has logged a total of 2,129.1 innings at third base in his entire five-year Angels tenure.
Suarez's career began back in 2014 with the Detroit Tigers. He then spent seven years with the Cincinnati Reds, where he enjoyed his most success, including an All-Star campaign in 2018 and back-to-back seasons where he earned down-ballot MVP votes. He hit a career-high 49 home runs in 2019.
Suarez has hit 20 or more home runs in every season since 2016, and has played more than 140 games in every season since then, too, not including the 60-game 2020 season. He would be an incredible addition to the Halos for both his bat and his durability, giving them a true everyday third baseman that would push Rendon to the bench.
The Diamondbacks picked up Suarez's $15 million club option for the 2025 season. He'll be a free agent at the end of the year.