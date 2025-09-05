Angels Linked to $158.8 Million All-Star in Upcoming Free Agency
The New York Post's Jon Heyman listed the Los Angeles Angels as a fit for All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, who is set to become a free agent after 2025.
Bregman, a three-time All-Star, is having one of the best seasons of a successful career in 2025, posting a .849 OPS and posting solid numbers despite dealing with a quad injury from the end of July until the end of July. Spotrac lists the 31-year-old's market value at a six-year, $158.8. million contract.
The Angels will have a huge hole at third base ahead of the 2026 season, as they will likely abstain from resigning Luis Rengifo and Yoan Moncada, who have played nearly every game this season at the hot corner and are on expiring contracts.
Moncada has put up solid numbers for the Halos, however he has spent more than half the season on the injured list, and Rengifo has failed to impress at the plate despite a recent jump in production.
Bregman is by far the best third base option in this season's free agent class, so it only makes sense the Angels would pursue him. The current Red Sox player won two World Series titles with the Houston Astros, and is a seasoned winner. His experience could be a valuable asset to a young Halos team and could help guide them to the postseason, which has eluded them for the past 10 seasons.
He has accrued 42.9 bWAR in his 10 seasons in MLB, and has never batted below league average. Bregman's no slouch with the glove either, as he won the Gold Glove in 2024.
The main issue with the link to Bregman for the Halos is that they have been unwilling to spend big on contracts due to their lack of success with them in the last decade or so. They handed out nine-figure contracts to both Anthony Rendon and Albert Pujols, and neither player managed to produce in LA at the level they had prior.
"I would say players like Schwarber, Bregman and Alonso would be definitely out," wrote Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. "Since Moreno has gotten burned by the nine-figure contracts he’s offered recently, I wouldn’t expect him to do that again."
Whether or not the Angels do pursue the All-Star is yet to be seen, however he would definitely guide the club in the right direction to end their MLB-longest postseason drought.
