Angels Linked to $20 Million All-Star Starting Pitcher in Trade Deadline Move
The Los Angeles Angels have been connected to Colorado Rockies right-handed starting pitcher Germán Márquez ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.
Márquez has spent all 10 seasons of his MLB career with the Rockies. He initially signed a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011. Then, the Rays traded him and left-handed pitcher Jake McGee to the Rockies for left fielder Corey Dickerson and third baseman Kevin Padlo during the 2016 offseason.
More news: Angels Predicted to Cut Ties With $5 Million Slugger at Trade Deadline
After only making five starts through the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Márquez has posted a 5.67 ERA and 73 strikeouts across 20 starts this season. He sustained a forearm injury in April 2023 but then landed back on the injured list a few days after his return with elbow inflammation.
He only made one start last season and was diagnosed with a season-ending stress reaction in his right elbow. Márquez has since fully recovered from his elbow injury but has still not been able to avoid the IL this season.
The Rockies recently placed Márquez on the 15-day IL with right bicep tendinitis on Wednesday. Colorado manager Warren Schaeffer did not provide a timeline for when Márquez will be able to return to their rotation.
More news: Angels Manager Reveals Why He Made Major Mike Trout Change
Márquez signed a two-year, $20 million contract extension with the Rockies in 2023 that will expire at the end of the season.
The Angels were initially predicted to be buyers at the deadline this season. But Los Angeles is falling further and further behind in the American League Wild Card race, which should lead them to sell.
If they have a last-minute change of heart though, Marquez should be a cheap option to add to the rotation.
More news: Angels Absurd Trade Proposal Sends Mike Trout to Yankees for Blockbuster Return
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.