Angels Linked to $21 Million All-Star After Shocking Release
The Los Angeles Angels are awaiting the MRI results of starting pitcher Victor Mederos’ right shoulder. Mederos reportedly felt pain in the fourth inning of his start against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 23.
The Halos placed Mederos on the 15-day injured list but do not have a timeline for when he will return. Without Mederos, Los Angeles is relying on a depleted four-man rotation.
The Orange County Register’s Jeff Fletcher proposed that the Angels go after recently-released starting pitcher Walker Buehler. Buehler spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and won two World Series championships with the organization.
Buehler elected free agency at the end of the 2024 season and signed a one-year, $21.05 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.
He missed nearly three weeks of the season in May with right shoulder bursitis. The Red Sox moved Buehler to the bullpen a week ago, which was the first time he pitched as a reliever in MLB since his single relief appearance in 2018.
The Red Sox ultimately released Buehler after one appearance out of the bullpen, where he gave up two hits, a home run and two runs in 2.1 innings against the New York Yankees.
If Buehler signs with another team before the Sept. 1 deadline, he will be eligible to play in the postseason. Rather than designate Buehler for assignment then release him, the Red Sox wanted to make sure he still had a chance to compete in October.
The Angels are not looking like postseason contenders, as they sit nine-and-half games out of the race. Los Angeles is also set to play three more games against the Houston Astros, who lead the AL West, over the weekend.
But Buehler would still be a good addition to the Angels’ rotation. He is a two-time All-Star and has veteran experience, especially in the postseason.
Fletcher highlighted that the Halos would only have to pay the right-hander a pro-rated portion of the major league minimum. Fletcher added that acquiring Buehler would also prevent the Angels from calling up a young pitcher who is not ready for MLB.
As of August 30, Buehler has yet to be signed but will likely land a deal with a team before the deadline.
